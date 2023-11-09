Sharp drop in GP practice funding as COVID income shrinks in 2022/23 Total funding for GP practices in England fell by nearly £10 per patient in 2022/23 compared with the previous year because of a steep drop in COVID-related income. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up