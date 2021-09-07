Senior BMA GPs resign as talks with NHS England resume

By Nick Bostock on the 7 September 2021

Senior GPs have resigned from roles in the BMA GP committee as its leadership announced a return to talks with NHS England following a months-long stand-off.

BMA House (Photo: Malcolm Case-Green)
BMA House (Photo: Malcolm Case-Green)

GPC England policy lead Dr Julius Parker and deputy policy lead Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer are among those who have stepped back from their roles, with one further GP understood also to have resigned.

In an email sent to the BMA GP committee executive on the morning of 3 September before the outcome of a vote on whether to restart talks was confirmed, Dr Parker wrote: 'Katie and I wanted to inform GPC England that we are resigning as policy and deputy policy lead for contracts and regulations with immediate effect.

'We have no confidence in the GPC England current leadership and no longer wish to be associated with it via these roles.'

NHS talks

The BMA's GP committee announced last week it would resume formal talks with NHS England after a vote at an emergency meeting on 3 September.

A total of 59% of GPC members backed the motion: 'GPC England agrees to resume formal meetings with NHS England and NHS Improvement' - although 39% voted against and a further 2% abstained.

The vote brought to an end a five-month period in which formal talks between the GPC and NHS England officials have been paused.

Talks were broken off in May this year after the BMA's GP committee passed a vote of no confidence in NHS England.

Face-to-face appointments

The vote came as general practice reacted with fury to a 'tone deaf' letter from NHS England's leaders ordering practices to offer face-to-face appointments to all patients who wanted them.

The letter triggered calls for the resignation of NHS England's clinical director of primary care, and came months after an earlier letter from NHS England over face-to-face appointments had triggered an angry response from GPs.

GP practices have faced a wave of criticism over access to face-to-face appointments, despite delivering more than half of appointments in person throughout the pandemic in addition to millions of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Responding to the resignations, a BMA spokesperson said: 'We are sorry to see members of the committee stepping down from their positions and are grateful for their dedication and contributions to the work of GPC.

'We are confident that standards were upheld and that due process was followed during last week’s meeting and the subsequent voting process.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Senior BMA GPs resign as talks with NHS England resume

Senior BMA GPs resign as talks with NHS England resume

Senior GPs have resigned from roles in the BMA GP committee as its leadership announced...

7 Sep 2021
Nonsensical to make GPs collect patient ethnicity data twice, warns top doctor

Nonsensical to make GPs collect patient ethnicity data twice, warns top doctor

Patient ethnicity data collected during the COVID-19 vaccine campaign should be uploaded...

7 Sep 2021
Call for long-term plan as doctors warn £5.4bn NHS cash 'will soon run out'

Call for long-term plan as doctors warn £5.4bn NHS cash 'will soon run out'

Doctors' leaders have warned that a £5.4bn NHS cash injection over the next six months...

7 Sep 2021
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

7 Sep 2021
How to handle aggressive patients

How to handle aggressive patients

MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Ellie Mein offers some advice for GPs on how to deal...

6 Sep 2021
1,600 GPs back complaint over media coverage of access to primary care

1,600 GPs back complaint over media coverage of access to primary care

Around 1,600 GPs and hundreds of other signatories have backed a complaint to the...

6 Sep 2021