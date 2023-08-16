Scottish junior doctors vote to accept 12.4% pay deal

A total of 82% of BMA Scotland junior doctor members opted to accept the pay offer on a turnout of 71%.

The deal means junior doctors will receive a 12.4% pay increase backdated to April and a guaranteed minimum pay uplift of inflation for each of the next three years.

The Scottish government has also committed to a new pay review process with junior doctors that will set out a path towards pay restoration and avoid any further pay erosion in future. BMA Scotland said this would effectively withdraw junior doctors in Scotland from the Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body (DDRB) process.

There will also be further contract negotiations starting in the autumn to agree actions to improve the working conditions of junior doctors.

Industrial action

The deal follows junior doctors in Scotland overwhelming backing industrial action in a bid to achieve full pay restoration earlier this year. The BMA has said junior doctors in Scotland have seen a 28.5% real terms pay cut since 2008.

Despite accepting the 2023/24 pay deal, BMA Scotland said it would not hesitate to ballot on strike action in future if negotiations fail to make sufficient progress towards full pay restoration -– or the government did not deliver on any parts of the deal agreed this year. The union said that a real-terms pay increase for 2024/25 would not be sufficient to avoid a new ballot.

The agreement in Scotland is in stark contrast to the situation in England where junior doctors have staged five walkouts this year as part of their push for full pay restoration. The England pay deal for 2023/24 has been imposed, which will see junior doctors receive a 6.5% pay rise and a one-off payment of £1,250.

Junior doctor leaders in England have repeatedly pointed to the approach of the Scottish government as a way to end the ongoing dispute in England. However prime minister Rishi Sunak has said the 2023/24 deal in England is final and that the government will not enter into any further negotiations.

NHS England said that a further 61,200 inpatient and outpatient appointments were rescheduled as a result of the latest junior doctors' strike in England, which ended on Tuesday morning (15 August). The total number of appointments and procedures that have been rescheduled as a result of junior doctor and consultant strikes in England this year now stands at 839,327.

Pay restoration

Chair of BMA Scotland's junior doctors committee Dr Chris Smith, said: ‘This offer moves us from a position where pay restoration was a strongly held conviction within our profession to a shared goal that the Scottish government has publicly committed to working with us to complete.

'Key to this offer, that sets it apart from what is happening elsewhere in the UK, is that the Scottish government recognises this reality and has agreed to ongoing negotiations towards full pay restoration to 2008 levels, with an unprecedented commitment to set inflation as the floor of the pay offer at each round of negotiation.

'We have demonstrated our power – and no-one should be in any doubt about how strong we are as a collective or what we can deliver when we stand together. While we accept that this year’s 12.4% uplift makes only a small amount of real terms progress towards fully reversing the 28.5% pay cut we have received since 2008, it represents a start.

'It is a compromise that reflects the record inflationary pressure on the Scottish budget this year which is dependent on a fixed grant from the UK government. In negotiations we were clear that a similar real terms percentage increase will not be acceptable during the next round of negotiations as inflation eases. We are clear that the Scottish government should begin the necessary budgetary preparation for this immediately.

'I look forward to getting down to work with the Scottish government imminently to start negotiations to improve our working lives, make pay restoration a reality and ensure that as a profession we are never again taken for granted as we have been for the last 15 years.”