Scottish GPs to play 'key role' in COVID vaccine programme run by health boards

In a statement to the Scottish parliament on Thursday 19 November health secretary Jeane Freeman said the government had 'concluded an agreement with the BMA on terms and conditions for GP involvement in the programme, and are working through agreements with other independent NHS contractors'. Further details on the agreement are expected to be set out later on Friday.

Health boards will be responsible for identifying locations for vaccinating patients and, taking account of local populations, 'they will undertake recruitment and deployment of staff, and the management of local vaccination clinics'. Everyone over the age of 18 will be vaccinated.

Ms Freeman said that she expected 1m Scots to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of January, depending on vaccine availability, and that 2,000 'vaccinators and support staff' would be needed to achieve this. She added that the programme could be complete by 'Spring next year' if the vaccines were approved and arrived in December.

COVID-19 vaccines

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive a share of the vaccine doses ordered by the UK government based on population size. UK vaccine taskforce chair Kate Bingham told MPs earlier this month that 14m doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be available before the end of 2020 - 10m of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, which the company plans to submit for authorisation 'within days', and 4m of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is expected to publish phase 3 trial data shortly.

Ms Freeman told the Scottish parliament that the government was 'hopeful that over the coming weeks into 2021, we will have more than one vaccine available to us, so that we can, with minimum delay, vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible'.

She added: 'In the first wave of our plan – from December through to February, we will vaccinate frontline health and social care staff, older residents in care homes, care home staff, all those aged 80 and over, unpaid carers and personal assistants, and those who will be delivering the vaccination programme.

'The current interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is that we then work through those aged over 65 and those under 65 who are at an additional clinical risk, and we then move to the wider population.'

'All hands on deck'

Patients covered by the first wave of the programme, including GPs and other healthcare workers, would be contacted during December and January and told where they will receive the vaccine.

Dr Andrew Buist, chair of the BMA’s Scottish GPC said: 'We need to ensure that the programme is delivered effectively. Given this is a mass vaccination programme over a prolonged period, it is vital that there is an all-hands-on-deck approach across the entire healthcare system. So we welcome the plans set out today.

'GPs stand ready to play their part in delivering the programme and ensuring it is as accessible as possible with priority groups identified and vaccinated first.

'Given the shortages of GPs in Scotland and the huge pressures on their time, it was obviously not possible for GPs to run this programme single-handedly so I welcome the agreement we have reached that GPs will play a key role, while health boards will have overall responsibility for planning and delivery in their areas.'

Ms Freeman said that much was still unknown about how long the vaccines would offer protection for and she said that further booster doses or an annual vaccination programme might be required.

However, she added: 'For now, the important thing is that when we start to deliver these first vaccines, it will be on the basis that they offer some form of protection, even if we don’t at this stage, know exactly how much protection that is.'

Vaccination in Wales

Earlier this week Wales confirmed that its COVID-19 vaccination programme will be led by health boards and trusts and full details are due to be provided shortly.

In a written statement Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething said that each health board and trust had been assessed to ensure they had 'appropriate facilities and equipment to receive, store, prepare and administer vaccines in a safe and controlled manner and plans for rapid deployment through a variety of means (mass immunisation, mobile, occupational and wider primary care).'

He said the CMO would be writing to health boards and trusts shortly with full detail on how the programme should be implemented.

Mr Gething said that Wales would be following guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on which people are vaccinated first. He highlighted that if the vaccines were approved there would be limited supplies at first 'so it will be offered to those at highest risk'.