Scottish GP writes children's anatomy book in collaboration with his three daughters

A new children's book about human anatomy, that was written during lockdown by a GP and his three young daughters, is helping to raise money for local charities.

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Dr Paul McNamara and his daughters alongside their book I Love My Teacher's Guts

Scottish GP writes children's anatomy book in collaboration with his three daughters

19 Oct 2022
Dr Gail Milligan

My GP wife worked herself to death – something needs to change

19 Oct 2022
Blood samples in tubes

GPs need support and rapid diagnostics to pick up ovarian cancer early

19 Oct 2022
Medical centre sign

Working in general practice is unsafe, says husband of GP who took her own life

19 Oct 2022
GMC sign

GMC backs overhaul to widen pool of doctors able to work in primary care

18 Oct 2022
RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

Over 4,300 GPs sign RCGP letter calling on Home Office to resolve IMG visa problems

18 Oct 2022