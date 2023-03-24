Save time and be greener with the Clinical Update podcast 

24 March 2023

The first episode of the new Clinical Update podcast from MIMS Learning tells you how to save time preparing for your appraisal and how to reduce the carbon footprint of your practice.

The fortnightly podcast, launched on Friday 24 March, provides key learning points drawn from MIMS Learning’s comprehensive bank of CPD learning modules, interviews with expert clinicians, and research-based learning nuggets.

The first episode discusses how appraisal requirements have changed over the last three years, reviews how GPs can improve the NHS carbon footprint by reducing emissions from asthma inhalers, and looks at how air pollution affects both physical and mental health.

Dr Ravi Ramanathan, GPonline’s GP adviser and an experienced GP appraiser, provides personal insights into the current requirements for appraisal and revalidation. In the interview, Dr Ramanathan comments: ‘I’ve always believed that the easiest way of presenting for appraisal is to undertake your learning on a regular basis and keep a record of that, because it’s incredibly stressful to be at the last minute writing up an appraisal and trying to discover all the things that you’ve done over the past year.’

Also in this episode, MIMS Learning editor Pat Anderson outlines the key learning points of the CPD module ‘Reducing emissions from inhalers’ by Dr Pipin Singh. Inhalers alone are responsible for 3% of the NHS carbon footprint. Acknowledging that 3% may not seem much in the grand scheme of things, Pat observes that reducing emissions from inhalers is at least something GPs ‘can do’.

She comments: ‘If you try to reduce the NHS carbon footprint as a whole, as an individual GP, I think you are going to feel swamped quite quickly…. Dr Singh advises, in the module, that if you just take one part of the puzzle, such as supporting patients to switch to a more sustainable inhaler, and focus on that, then you could achieve something.’ 

In a research-based section of the episode, Pat discusses the effect of air pollution on physical and mental health with MIMS Learning medical editors Sangeeta Krishnan and Dawn Liz Powell. They review a study that indicates air pollution is associated with lung cancer in ‘never smokers’, research that suggests exposure to diesel fumes could negatively affect mental health, and what is being done to reduce air pollution.

Sangeeta, in the episode, notes: ‘There are so many little ways in which we, as individuals, can help to reduce air pollution and contribute to cleaner air…  maybe we could walk more, ride a bike, or take public transport.’

The podcast is available on all the main podcast platforms and is also available, free of charge, on the MIMS Learning website. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Clinical Update Podcast

Save time and be greener with the Clinical Update podcast

The first episode of the new Clinical Update podcast from MIMS Learning tells you...

24 Mar 2023
Home Office building

BMA calls on Home Office to address IMG visa problems by summer

The BMA has called on the Home Office to put in place a solution to the visa problems...

24 Mar 2023
Talking General Practice: Should assisted dying be legalised?

Special podcast: Should assisted dying be legalised?

This year the Scottish parliament will debate a bill that could legalise assisted...

24 Mar 2023
COVID-19 vaccination

Vaccination halves risk of developing long COVID, study finds

COVID-19 vaccinations halve the risk of a person developing long COVID, according...

23 Mar 2023
Junior doctors on strike earlier this month

Junior doctors to stage four-day walkout in April

Junior doctors in England will strike for an unprecedented 96 hours from 6:59am on...

23 Mar 2023
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay

Private provider takes over at-risk practice in health secretary's constituency

A GP practice in health and social care secretary Steve Barclay's constituency has...

23 Mar 2023