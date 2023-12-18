SAS doctors to vote on pay offer and will strike if deal is rejected Specialty and associate specialist doctors are set to vote on a pay offer that could increase salaries through an overhaul of pay scales - but have backed strike action if the deal is rejected. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up