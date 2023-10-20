SAS doctors set for talks with Barclay after 88% back strikes in indicative vote

Specialty and associate specialist (SAS) doctors have been invited for talks with the government after an indicative BMA ballot found almost nine in 10 backed strike action.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Daffodil award winners with RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Practices recognised for providing excellent end-of-life care

20 Oct 2023
Female doctor in discussion with a female patient Promoted

Shared decision making to put women at the centre of their healthcare

Sponsored by Hologic
20 Oct 2023 GPconnect
Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting

Labour attacks RCGP over call for 'black alert' safety system

20 Oct 2023
GP consultation

Hospital backlog has left GPs managing patients for 'far longer', CQC warns

20 Oct 2023
Javed Moore

Strong rapport with GPs and practice staff can 'revolutionise' patients' lives

19 Oct 2023