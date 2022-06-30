Risks of being a partner have outstripped benefits, GPs told

Dr David Mummery, a GP from south west London and a GP academic clinical research fellow at Imperial College, said that, although the BMA and RCGP backed the partnership model there needed to be a debate about how far they continued to support it.

'The number of partners is going down, and down, and down,' Dr Mummery said, highlighting a graph showing the fall in numbers.

'The policy from the BMA is to support the partnership model, which is fine. But I think the debate needs to be had about how far you support it. Do you support it until that graph has gone right down to the bottom? You have to talk about the other options.'

'Over the next few years what's the graph going to do is it going to go down or do you see it going up again with a rejuvenated partnership model? It could happen, but what's the most likely scenario?' he asked.

Risks of partnership

Because GP partners are jointly and severally liable for all aspects of their practices, Dr Mummery argued that as the number of partners dropped liabilities were being held by fewer and fewer individuals. He said this was a potential 'timebomb' and was leading to many GPs seeing the risks of being a partner outweighing any benefits.

'It used to be a no brainer to be a partner, you get paid more, you have control. But now it is viewed by a risk, especially because what's going on with workforce and retirements,' he said.

Dr Mummery also said that partners only had an 'illusion of independence.'

He said: 'There's micro management by NHS England. You're called an independent contractor but you are beholden to the CCGs or ICSs for your money. So you basically have to do what they say out you won't get your money. So are you really independent or are you just enslaved in another way? I am salaried GP and I feel much freer than I was when I was a partner.'

Dr Mummery argued that many younger GPs wanted to have portfolio careers and that a new salaried model could build this into the system, with paid sessions for activities like CPD, training and education in much the same way as consultants work. However he argued against GPs being employed by hospitals, which he said was not a good idea.

Benefits of partnership

However, a delegate attending the conference who had taken on a partnership role within the last year, argued that the partnership model had provided her with much more freedom to take on outside roles and have a portfolio career.

She also said that working with her partners allowed them to adapt the way the practice worked to free up sessions for them to spend on admin, which would not necessarily have been possible under a salaried system.

She said: 'I agree with you, there is an illusion of what we can control among our contract - but not within our practice. It took me seven years to [decide I wanted to become a partner] - and it's been a wonderful experience.'