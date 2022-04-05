Rising costs to strip tens of thousands of pounds from GP practices

Costs are likely to increase by around £40,000 to £50,000 for an average GP practice over the coming financial year, accountants predict.

Core funding for general practice will rise in 2022/23, with a 3% uplift to global sum funding through the five-year GP contract deal - and the value of a QOF point increasing by 3.2%. Together, these increases could add between £20,000 and £30,000 to average practice income.

However, practices are likely to find themselves worse off by around £20,000 in the coming financial year as growth in contract income falls well short of rising costs, accountants warn.

GP funding

Specialist medical accountant Andy Pow, a director at Mazars, told GPonline that the shortfall would leave practices facing tough choices and potentially trigger an 'unsustainable cycle' of pressure to reduce partners' income or staff costs.

Rising costs will come as practices face growing pressure to keep wages competitive to retain staff affected by a cost of living squeeze - with inflation currently above 6% - at a time when the cost of everything from heating, lighting, medical consumables, telephone bills and basics such as paper will be rising for GP practices.

Pressure to increase staff pay will be compounded by extra costs of around £5,000 this year for practices from employers' costs linked to the 1.25 percentage point national insurance increase that took effect from this month under the government's health and social care levy plans. The extra costs for practices were not covered in the GP contract package imposed on general practice for 2022/23.

In addition to the employers' costs, partners will also have to pay the extra national insurance on their own income - taking costs for partners at an average practice into five figures.

Staff costs

The minimum wage, meanwhile, is set to increase by 6.6% this year - potentially increasing practice costs for cleaning staff, some reception or junior admin staff and others, and creating pressure to uplift pay for others in more senior positions.

In other sectors providers would change their pricing structure to reflect increased costs, Mr Pow said - but GP practices do not have this option. He said: 'It's very difficult for practices to reduce costs. Cutting costs equals cutting services, ultimately, and practices are already stretched.

'If your sole income comes from one source you have no control over, it’s either reduce partner income - or reduce costs, and in the main that means wage costs because that is your biggest variable. Which puts more pressure on the rest of the team - and an unsustainable cycle can start to happen.'

Mr Pow said GP practices were 'extremely concerned' about losing reception and admin staff to jobs outside the NHS because they were unable to keep up with wage inflation - and that they feared losing clinical staff to other parts of the health service because are 'so many significant shortages of clinical staff everywhere'.

He added that it was 'extremely frustrating' for practices to face intense pressure on their own funding at a time when funding was rising fast at PCN level. Funding available through the additional roles reimbursement scheme has risen beyond £1bn for the first time in 2022/23 - although in previous years large sums have gone unclaimed as networks struggled to recruit.