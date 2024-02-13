Reversing real-terms NHS funding cut could pay for extra 31m GP appointments Reversing a projected real-terms funding cut worth £1.3bn in 2024/25 could pay for more than 30m extra GP appointments, analysis suggests. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up