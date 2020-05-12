Respected Essex GP becomes ninth to die in COVID-19 pandemic

By Nick Bostock on the 12 May 2020

A long-serving Essex doctor is understood to have become the ninth UK GP to lose his life to coronavirus.

Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza (Photo: Old Road Medical Practice)
Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza (Photo: Old Road Medical Practice)

Clacton GP Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, 84, who had worked in general practice for more than four decades and remained an active member of the GP workforce, is understood to have died on 10 May after contracting coronavirus.

Colleagues paid tribute to the 'respected and much-loved' doctor, who had been a GP since 1974 and a senior partner since the mid-1980s. Dr Mirza is the oldest of the nine UK GPs who have lost their lives in the pandemic to date.

The long-serving GP, a partner at the Old Road Surgery in Clacton, also worked as a clinical assistant in anaesthesia in Colchester General Hospital for 20 years and as a clinical assistant in obstetrics in Clacton Hospital for 20 years, and had a special interest in opthalmology.

COVID-19 pandemic

Dr Ed Garratt, chief executive of the NHS Ipswich & East Suffolk, NHS West Suffolk and NHS North East Essex CCGs and executive lead for the Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System, said: 'We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dr Mirza, a respected and much-loved GP who had served the patients in his local community for more than four decades.

'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and practice colleagues, and all our efforts will be focused on supporting them at this difficult time.

'A small number of people who had contact with Dr Mirza are self-isolating at home as appropriate. The Old Road Surgery in Clacton and its branch practice in St Osyth will be closed until Wednesday of this week at the earliest. Both have undergone deep cleansing as a precaution.

'NHS 111 will take over triaging of all telephone calls to the practice until it is able to reopen. Alternative arrangements are in place for any patients who need to have face-to-face appointments.'

BAME risk

All nine GPs who have died during the coronavirus pandemic were male, and Dr Mirza is the eighth from a black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) background to pass away.

He is also the fourth Essex GP to have lost his life to the virus, following the deaths of Dr Kamlesh Masson, Dr Habib Zaidi and Dr Fayez Ayache. Bury GP Dr Saad Al-Dubbaisi, Dorset GP Dr Craig Wakeham and London GPs Dr Yusuf Ismail Patel, Dr Syed Zishan Haider and Dr Krishan Arora have also died. See the GPonline tribute page for more details.

The government is carrying out a review to investigate the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on BAME NHS staff. Research published last week suggested that people from BAME groups face a two to three times increased risk of death from coronavirus.

GP practices have been advised to carry out risk assessments on all BAME members of their healthcare team during the pandemic - and the BMA has warned that older BAME healthcare staff should not work in high-risk roles.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Respected Essex GP becomes ninth to die in COVID-19 pandemic

Respected Essex GP becomes ninth to die in COVID-19 pandemic

A long-serving Essex doctor is understood to have become the ninth UK GP to lose...

12 May 2020
How GPs can provide trustworthy advice to the media during COVID-19 outbreak

How GPs can provide trustworthy advice to the media during COVID-19 outbreak

The MDU’s Dr Helen Burnell outlines the medico-legal considerations of being in the...

12 May 2020
How a 'super green' practice is supporting shielded patients in the COVID-19 pandemic

How a 'super green' practice is supporting shielded patients in the COVID-19 pandemic

GPs in Herefordshire have opened a 'super green' site to ensure high-risk patients...

12 May 2020
Pregnant women no more likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19, UK research finds

Pregnant women no more likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19, UK research finds

Pregnant women are no more likely to become severely ill with COVID-19 than non-pregnant...

12 May 2020
Government plan for 'smarter shielding' will relax advice for some at-risk patients

Government plan for 'smarter shielding' will relax advice for some at-risk patients

Patients currently included on shielding lists could be advised that they can 'take...

11 May 2020
Practices can reduce NHS 111 appointment slots if they are not used

Practices can reduce NHS 111 appointment slots if they are not used

GP practices do not have to make available the full amount of appointment slots required...

11 May 2020