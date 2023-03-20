Register for the Cow's Milk Allergy in Practice webinar series 2023

DATES: 25 April, 21 June and 18 October 2023

This series will help you recognise cow’s milk allergy in infants and offer best practice advice and guidance on managing this condition.

Find out more about the webinars in the series below:

Tuesday 25 April 2023 | 18.30 BST

In this webinar, Dr Naveen Rao will provide advice on how to diagnose and manage cow’s milk allergy in infants in primary care. Offering guidance on recognising allergy and tips to support parents and carers in managing cow’s milk allergy. He will then be joined by the chair for this webinar, Dr Helen Evans-Howells, to answer your questions.

Wednesday 21 June 2023 | 18.30 BST

Join speakers Dr Bruce McLain and Andrea Moreno as they discuss the role of probiotics in the management of cow’s milk allergy in infants. Offering practical advice on when probiotics should be considered and the importance of choosing the most appropriate probiotic for every infant. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

Wednesday 18 October 2023 | 18.30 BST

In this final webinar in the series, Dr Bruce McLain will discuss when an amino acid formula should be prescribed for infants with cow’s milk allergy as well as how to step down from amino acid feeds. Join the chair Victoria Bittle for a Q&A session and ask your questions to the expert speakers.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Mead Johnson Nutrition has funded and supported the development of this meeting. Presentations solely reflect the views of the authors and arrangements made in accordance with the BSNA Infant Nutrition Industry Code of Practice. Breastfeeding is best for babies.