Red flag symptoms: Dysphagia An overview of the red flags for dysphagia, including identifying infective, obstructive or neurological causes, clinical evaluation and when to refer. by Dr Suneeta Kochhar Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up