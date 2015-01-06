Red flag symptoms: Blurred vision Dr Pipin Singh provides an overview of red flag symptoms in patients presenting with blurred vision in one or both eyes, (Picture: Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up