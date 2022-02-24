Real-terms GP income far below level a decade ago and set for further drop

Evidence from the DHSC to the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB), which advises the government on pay, shows that average GP partner income in 2019/20 was £121,800 - down 15% in real terms compared with 2006/7.

Salaried GP pay at £63,600 in 2019/20 is down 8.5% in real terms over the same period, figures quoted in the DHSC evidence show. The figures do not account for part-time working and therefore do not accurately reflect full-time rates of pay, but nonetheless provide an indication of how rates of pay have changed over time across the profession.

Real-terms income has risen slightly in the last three or four years for partners and salaried GPs after a sharp drop over a decade-long period from a peak in the years after a major GMS contract overhaul in 2004.

GP income

But income remains far below the levels seen a decade and a half ago in real terms - and with inflation currently at 5.5% according to the consumer prices index (CPI) measure, erosion of GP income in real terms looks set to spiral again.

Government evidence to the DDRB warned that any pay recommendation must take into account the fact that 'general practice funding for pay is already allocated and fixed through the five-year GP contract' that began from 2019.

It added that 'in settling the DHSC and NHS budget, the government assumed a headline pay award of 2% for NHS staff', taking into account that fixed GP contract package and other NHS pay agreements.

The call for pay rises for salaried GPs and other practice staff to be limited to 2% comes despite the government backing a 3% rise last year that exceeded the level awarded through the five-year deal, leaving practices with huge unfunded rises in staff costs.

Pay awards

Pay awards in line with the overall funding package may be welcome from the point of view of practice costs, but would fall well short of the level needed to prevent real-terms erosion of GP income.

The five-year pay deal was agreed at a time of far lower inflation - when the CPI measure was between 2% and 3% throughout 2018, and had fallen below 2% by the start of 2019.

BMA leaders are currently in talks over next year's contract package and have voted for additional funding to support practices facing intense pressure from the NHS pandemic backlog, as well as a more wide-ranging contract overhaul after the five-year deal comes to an end in 2024.

The BMA said that for consultants a 2% pay rise for 2022/23 would be an 'insult' that left doctors with a significant real-terms pay cut.