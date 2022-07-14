Reaction: Patient satisfaction slump reflects GP service under unsustainable strain

Overall patient satisfaction with GP services fell from 83% in 2021 to 72.4% in 2022, the latest GP patient survey published on 14 July revealed.

The slump comes after a year of intense pressure on general practice - with practices delivering an unprecedented 367m appointments in 2021, as well as tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccinations while maintaining patient services through lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions.

The GP workforce, meanwhile, remains in decline - with nearly 400 full-time equivalent (FTE) fully qualified GPs lost in the past year, and a drop of 1,737 compared with September 2015, when the government first promised a large increase in GP numbers.

GP satisfaction

Below, GPonline rounds up the reaction from GP representatives, NHS organisations and the government.

RCGP

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said: 'These findings reflect an over-stretched service, with GPs and our teams doing our best for patients under intense workload and workforce pressures.

'It’s never easy to hear patients reporting unsatisfactory experiences of receiving general practice care, or that they are having difficulties accessing our services. Ultimately, GPs, our teams and patients want the same thing - access to high quality and timely care - and we share patients’ frustrations when this can't be delivered. This is why we are calling on the government to introduce a bold new plan for general practice.

'GPs and our teams are working flat out to deliver increasingly complex care to the rising numbers of patients that need it. More consultations are consistently being delivered every month than before the pandemic in general practice, with more than 27m delivered in May alone, and over 44% of these on the same day they were booked. But while the complexity and intensity of GP workload is ever-growing, numbers of full-time, fully qualified GPs has fallen by 1,737 from September 2015 to May 2022. Put simply, GPs don’t have the time or resources to deliver the type of care they want to deliver for their patients.

'Working at this intensity is unsustainable and it’s taking its toll on GP teams, who are burning out and feeling forced to evaluate their future commitment to general practice. Sadly, this is likely to get worse. A recent college survey of GPs and trainees suggested nearly 19,000 GPs could leave the profession over the next five years, with many citing stress and working hours as reasons for leaving.

'We are calling on the government for urgent action to improve patients' experiences, including investment into IT and booking systems, alongside a new recruitment and retention strategy that allows us to achieve and go beyond the target of 6,000 more GPs. We also need to see a reduction in unnecessary bureaucracy, so that GPs can spend more time delivering care to patients.'

BMA GP committee

BMA England GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said: 'It’s only right that patients expect and deserve high-quality, timely care whenever they interact with their GP practice, and we share their frustration when this doesn’t happen. We too feel dissatisfied after years of under-investment, ever increasing workload, and a government that has not been listening to us. We’ve been saying for years that general practice needs investment, more GPs, and more support to see as many patients as possible in a way which meets their needs.

'The fall in patient satisfaction with making an appointment is a stark reflection of the capacity shortfall that general practice is facing. General practice appointment bookings reached record highs over the winter of 2021, but we still lack enough doctors to safely meet demand. There has been a failure of successive governments to recruit enough GPs, and crucially retain those we’ve already got, leading to those staff that remain being forced to plug the gaps in the service.

'Despite this, more than 70% of the public reported a good overall experience of their GP practice, which is testament to how hard our teams are working. In fact, latest appointment figures show that GPs delivered an estimated 28.3m appointments in May, including COVID-19 vaccinations. This is even more impressive when we consider that, also for May, the total NHS waiting list in England stood at 6.61m - the highest ever recorded.

'This situation will only improve if the government provides the investment and support that is needed to grow the general practice workforce and improve access to services.'

NHS Confederation

NHS Confederation director of primary care Ruth Rankine said: 'This has been another difficult year for people across the NHS who are working harder than ever before to see more patients in the face of rising demand and huge staff shortages.

'Primary care teams have risen to the challenge and are carrying out more appointments than at any point of the pandemic so far. So it is encouraging to see that 72% of people have reported a positive experience of their care.

“We need to remember that this survey was carried out during the second COVID-19 wave of this year which saw high staff absences. On top of that, a fifth of general practices have closed or merged in the last 10 years while patient list sizes have grown and there are around 4,500 fewer GPs.

'Primary care is doing all it can to meet the demand in difficult circumstances - they have recruited more staff and have introduced new and more innovative ways to improve access.

“Our members are eager to understand from the Government how it will deliver on its commitment to recruit 6,000 more GPs as well as see further capital investment. Unless the government can produce a fully funded workforce strategy, we will continue to see patients expressing dissatisfaction with access despite primary care teams working harder than ever.'

King's Fund

King's Fund senior fellow Beccy Baird said: 'For many of us, general practice is the front door to the NHS - these results show that patients are finding that door increasingly hard to push open. GPs are working harder than ever before, yet these findings show a dramatic fall in patients' experience of getting an appointment.

'The headline figures from today’s survey results also belie a patchy experience across the country. People living in more deprived areas were more likely to have a bad experience of general practice compared to those living in more affluent areas.

‘Many of the challenges patients face accessing their GP stem from the chronic staff shortages that have plagued services for years. Practices can’t recruit enough GPs, nurses or other professionals to meet the rising levels of need, because in many cases those staff simply don’t exist. There has been a failure of successive governments to adequately plan and invest in the future NHS workforce, a failure that has left GPs and patients to pick up the pieces.

‘There are no quick fixes to the crisis in general practice as it will take a long time to train and recruit new staff, but some short-term improvements could be made. While the exact challenges differ from practice to practice, many GPs would benefit from having ready access to support to help them make improvements such as upgrading booking systems, implementing new technology, and making best use of their physical space.’

DHSC

A DHSC spokesperson said: 'We are hugely grateful to GPs and their staff for the care they provide to patients, delivering over 28m appointments in May and we are working hard to support and grow the workforce to beat the COVID-19 backlogs.

'Patients should be able to see their GP in any way they choose - including face-to-face, online or over the phone consultations - and nearly two thirds of appointments in May were face-to-face.

'We made £520m available to improve access and expand general practice capacity during the pandemic, on top of £1.5bn until 2024, and we are making 4,000 training places available for GPs each year to help create an extra 50m appointments a year.'