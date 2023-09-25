RCGP working group to explore implications of assisted dying law change The RCGP is to set up a working group to look at the 'practical implications' of any potential change in the law on assisted dying. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up