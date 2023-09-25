RCGP working group to explore implications of assisted dying law change

The RCGP is to set up a working group to look at the 'practical implications' of any potential change in the law on assisted dying.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

RCGP sign at the college's annual conference

RCGP working group to explore implications of assisted dying law change

26 Sep 2023
Spirometry

Abysmal access to testing leaves GPs 'guessing' on lung diagnosis, charity warns

26 Sep 2023
BMA Scotland GP committee chair Dr Andrew Buist

'Disappointing' uplift falls short of 6% pay rise promised to GPs in Scotland

25 Sep 2023
Person selecting medicine in a dispensary

Dispensing GPs demand funding overhaul to ensure services remain viable

25 Sep 2023
GP consultation room

GPs seeing cases of malnutrition and rickets as cost-of-living crisis hits patient health

25 Sep 2023
Female GP listening to a patient

What GPs need to know about changes to Good Medical Practice

25 Sep 2023