RCGP urges GPs to collaborate with pharmacies on flu jabs this year

By Emma Bower on the 24 September 2020

The RCGP and the Royal Pharmaceutical Society have called on GP practices and community pharmacists to 'take a collaborative approach' to delivering this year's flu vaccination programme.

(Photo: Kmatta/Getty Images)
(Photo: Kmatta/Getty Images)

A joint statement from the organisations, which sets out how practices and pharmacists can work together, said that 'a well-coordinated, collaborative approach to flu vaccination' was crucial this year to ensure high uptake of flu vaccinations.

It said that this was 'critical to keep people well and negate excessive pressure and strain on NHS services' while COVID-19 is in circulation.

The statement said that a joint approach should 'include mechanisms to ensure any possible competition between health care providers does not impact negatively on GP or pharmacy practice or lead to unnecessary tensions between the professions.'

The RCGP and RPS set out seven recommendations outlining how practices and pharmacies could work together.

Collaborative approach

They said that LMCs and local pharmaceutical committees should plan vaccinations in their areas together and identify which aspects of the programme could be 'more effectively delivered in one setting or another' and agree 'coordinated messaging'.

Practices and pharmacies should be supported by local commissioners to look at 'innovative and inclusive' ways of delivering flu jabs, particularly for hard to reach and vulnerable groups, the guidance said.

Meanwhile, nationally the NHS needed to ensure that IT systems enabled data to be shared between GP practices and pharmacists in a way that did not increase workload for healthcare staff or lead to a duplication of effort.

The RCGP and RPS also called on the government to work with NHS bodies and local providers to ensure there was 'adequate vaccine supply to deliver an expanded flu programme'.

The government has said that this year's flu vaccination campaign will be the 'biggest ever'. Practices and pharmacies are already vaccinating over-65s and an expanded group of eligible patients who are under 65, which this year includes all care workers and household members of anyone on the shielded patient list.

Expanded flu campaign

The government has said it plans to roll the programme out to everyone over the age of 50 later this year, which could mean half of the population will be eligible for flu jabs. The 2020/21 flu DES revealed that this is unlikely to happen until November and December after the exisiting eligble patients have been covered.

The DHSC has said it has secured central supplies of vaccine stock for the expanded campaign and practices will also receive detail on how to access this later this year.

RCGP joint honorary secretary Dr Jonathan Leach said: 'Seasonal flu can be a serious illness, which poses a real risk to people’s health. As we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, its vital that we protect as many people as possible from the flu, particularly those in at risk groups, such as older people, pregnant women and patients with long-term conditions and learning difficulties, and reduce the pressures on the health system.

'General practice and community pharmacy sit at the heart of communities. By working together across primary care, we can ensure that vulnerable individuals are able to access the protection which the flu vaccine affords.'

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

RCGP urges GPs to collaborate with pharmacies on flu jabs this year

RCGP urges GPs to collaborate with pharmacies on flu jabs this year

The RCGP and the Royal Pharmaceutical Society have called on GP practices and community...

24 Sep 2020
GPonline's news editor wins medical journalism award

GPonline's news editor wins medical journalism award

GPonline news editor Nick Bostock has won News Story of the Year (specialist media)...

24 Sep 2020
How GPs can support patients with 'long COVID'

How GPs can support patients with 'long COVID'

GPs must be ready to support patients with physical, psychological and social problems...

23 Sep 2020
BMA demands 'rule of six' overhaul to prevent further lockdowns

BMA demands 'rule of six' overhaul to prevent further lockdowns

The government must scrap its high-risk ‘rule of six’ and introduce more stringent...

23 Sep 2020
Average GP practice list tops 9,000 after 30% rise in seven years

Average GP practice list tops 9,000 after 30% rise in seven years

The average GP practice list has risen beyond 9,000 patients for the first time after...

23 Sep 2020
GP dilemma: What should I do if a parent sends their child with COVID-19 symptoms to school?

GP dilemma: What should I do if a parent sends their child with COVID-19 symptoms to school?

Medical Protection's Dr Clare Devlin offers advice on how GPs should respond to parents...

22 Sep 2020