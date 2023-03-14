RCGP says anyone who needs to take RCA exam will be able to

The RCGP has confirmed that all GP trainees who need to take the RCA exam will be able to, after changes unveiled last week raised fears that extensive preparation would be wasted for some doctors.

by Eleanor Philpotts

