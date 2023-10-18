RCGP Research Paper of the Year winners announced

19 October 2023

The winners of the RCGP Research Paper of the Year have been announced at the college’s annual conference.

Professor Matthew Ridd, overall winner of the RCGP Research Paper of the Year

The overall winner and winner of the clinical research paper of the year award was Professor Matthew Ridd for 'Effectiveness and safety of lotion, cream, gel, and ointment emollients for childhood eczema: a pragmatic, randomised, phase 4, superiority trial', which was published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

The health service research category was won by Dr Amy Ahern and Professor Simon Griffin for their research 'Effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of referral to a commercial open group behavioural weight management programme in adults with overweight and obesity: 5-year follow-up of the WRAP randomised controlled trial', published in the Lancet Public Health.

The medical education category winner was Dr Aarti Bansal for the paper 'Optimising planned medical education strategies to develop learners' person-centredness: A realist review', published in Medical Education.

Research awards

The annual awards, which were set up in 1996, are given to recognise and celebrate an individual or group of researchers who have undertaken and published an exceptional piece of research relating to general practice or primary care.

At least one of the research paper authors must have been an active UK or Irish GP at the time the paper was published.

A number of research papers were also highly commended:

  • Prof Chris Butler for 'Molnupiravir plus usual care versus usual care alone as early treatment for adults with COVID-19 at increased risk of adverse outcomes (PANORAMIC): an open-label, platform- adaptive randomised controlled trial', published in the Lancet.
  • Dr Chris Clark for ‘Higher Arm Versus Lower Arm Systolic Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Outcomes: a Meta-Analysis of Individual Participant Data From the INTERPRESS-IPD Collaboration', published in Hypertension.
  • Dr Philip Britteon for ‘The effect of devolution on health: a generalised synthetic control analysis of Greater Manchester, England', published in the Lancet Public Health.
  • Dr Vanessa Botan for 'The effect of specific learning difficulties on general practice written and clinical assessments, published in Medical Education.

Read more from the RCGP annual conference

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:


GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Professor Lucy Easthope

GPs need 'combat levels' of self care to deal with pandemic fallout

GPs need 'combat levels of self care' and to think about themselves as 'disaster...

19 Oct 2023
Dr Jennifer Voorhees

New resources aim to help GPs improve access and continuity

Researchers from the University of Manchester have developed a range of new resources...

19 Oct 2023
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne and GMC chair Professor Dame Carrie MacEwen

GMC must recognise 'huge stress' GPs are working under

The GMC must recognise the 'huge stress' GPs are working under, the regulator's chair...

19 Oct 2023
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

General practice 'on the brink of an existential crisis', warns RCGP chair

General practice has been driven to 'the brink of an existential crisis' by underfunding,...

19 Oct 2023
RCGP sign

RCGP manifesto backs 'seven steps to save general practice'

The RCGP has called for £2bn premises funding, new safety measures, action on health...

19 Oct 2023