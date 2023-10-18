RCGP Research Paper of the Year winners announced

The overall winner and winner of the clinical research paper of the year award was Professor Matthew Ridd for 'Effectiveness and safety of lotion, cream, gel, and ointment emollients for childhood eczema: a pragmatic, randomised, phase 4, superiority trial', which was published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

The health service research category was won by Dr Amy Ahern and Professor Simon Griffin for their research 'Effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of referral to a commercial open group behavioural weight management programme in adults with overweight and obesity: 5-year follow-up of the WRAP randomised controlled trial', published in the Lancet Public Health.

The medical education category winner was Dr Aarti Bansal for the paper 'Optimising planned medical education strategies to develop learners' person-centredness: A realist review', published in Medical Education.

Research awards

The annual awards, which were set up in 1996, are given to recognise and celebrate an individual or group of researchers who have undertaken and published an exceptional piece of research relating to general practice or primary care.

At least one of the research paper authors must have been an active UK or Irish GP at the time the paper was published.

A number of research papers were also highly commended: