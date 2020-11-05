RCGP reminds patients that general practice is open through lockdown

5 November 2020

The RCGP has produced resources to help practices inform patients that they are open throughout the national lockdown in England, which also explain how care will be delivered.

(Photo: Koichi Fujita/EyeEm/Getty Images)
(Photo: Koichi Fujita/EyeEm/Getty Images)

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said that the college didn't want 'slogans such as "stay at home" or "protect the NHS" to deter patients from seeking medical care, if they need it'.

'We do not want to see patients hesitant to access our services, and in doing so potentially missing out on vital care,' he added.

Professor Marshall stressed that general practice has been open throughout the pandemic and the college is urging patients to continue to access GP surgeries and other NHS services throughout the lockdown if they are sick. The England-wide lockdown begins today and is expected to continue until 2 December.

Patient complaints

Last week GPonline reported  that practices across England have continued to face abuse and complaints in the wake of an 'insulting' letter on face-to-face care from NHS England last month. The letter reminded GPs of their responsibility to offer face-to-face consultations during the pandemic and led to a wave of negative media coverage of the profession.

A recent survey by the Medical Protection Society found that a third of doctors had been on the receiving end of verbal of physical abuse from patients during the pandemic, with GPs reporting that some of the abuse related to the misconception that practices have been closed.

However, latest official data show that general practice delivered 26.65m appointments in October 2020 – more than at any point since January this year.

Professor Marshall said: 'General practice has remained open throughout the pandemic – and now we’re in a second lockdown, that isn’t changing. GPs have worked incredibly hard, swiftly transforming their services to continue delivering safe and accessible care to patients in the most challenging of circumstances.

National lockdown

'Lockdown is going to be tough for people. It will potentially have an impact on their physical and mental health. We hope our resources help GPs get the message out to patients that general practice services are available, albeit delivered differently than usual.

'GPs and our teams are currently delivering more consultations than we were before the pandemic, and delivering the largest and most complicated flu vaccination programme ever - but if patients are sick, or if they have potential signs of serious illness such as cancer, they should contact their GP or NHS 111, or in an emergency call 999.'

During a Royal Society of Medicine webinar last week, Professor Marshall said that the government's 'Stay home, protect the NHS, save lives' message during the first UK-wide lockdown had been 'unhelpful'. He argued that, while the slogan was understandable at the time, it had led people with genuine health concerns to stay away from their GP.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

RCGP reminds patients that general practice is open through lockdown

RCGP reminds patients that general practice is open through lockdown

The RCGP has produced resources to help practices inform patients that they are open...

5 Nov 2020
GP workforce up 1% in three months as COVID-19 drives salaried GP surge

GP workforce up 1% in three months as COVID-19 drives salaried GP surge

The GP workforce grew by more than 1% in the three months to September 2020, official...

5 Nov 2020
GPs raise alarm over capacity as BMA pushes back on COVID jab deal claims

GPs raise alarm over capacity as BMA pushes back on COVID jab deal claims

Practices in parts of England lack the capacity to carry out a COVID-19 vaccination...

4 Nov 2020
Hundreds more GP trainees to benefit from £20,000 incentive scheme

Hundreds more GP trainees to benefit from £20,000 incentive scheme

A total of 500 GP trainees will be offered £20,000 incentive payments for taking...

4 Nov 2020
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

4 Nov 2020
Revised guidance for shielded patients unveiled for England-wide lockdown

Revised guidance for shielded patients unveiled for England-wide lockdown

The government is recommending a less strict approach to shielding during England's...

4 Nov 2020