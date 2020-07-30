RCGP recognises GPs for their contribution to clinical guidance Two GPs have been recognised by the RCGP for their contribution to clinical guidelines and standards after winning the college's fifth Clinical Research Network awards. by Luke Haynes Dr Marian Davis and Dr Sam Finnikin Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package