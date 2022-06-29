RCGP president calls on GPs to fight injustice and protect the healthcare rights of women

Dame Clare opened the RCGP Annual Conference, at WONCA Europe in London, with a speech listing the successes of general practice since she started practising in the 1990s - but also how the profession was now 'struggling to meet the demands for its care'.

Despite GPs being the 'victims of our own success' she said it was vital that the RCGP, as it celebrated its 70th anniversary, continued to champion those in need, referencing the curtailing of access to abortion in the USA following the Supreme Court's abolition of constitutional rights established by the Roe v Wade case.

'I am proud of this chain of office. For me it represents the collective voice of my profession. That voice which over the decades has spoken out against inequalities and injustice. Over generations we have fought for what is right. We have spoken truth to power on behalf of our patients. And this must never stop.

'I gave voice to intravenous drug users. Others to refugees and asylum seekers. Now it is the rights of women, whether to show their faces or control their bodies, that we must fight for.'

A cottage industry of packed waiting rooms

Dame Clare said general practice had been like a 'cottage industry' in the early 1990s, 'when GPs worked alone or in small practices. Unlike today, we had little to offer in terms of treatments... It was a time when our work and worth was visibly manifested by long queues and packed waiting rooms.

'A time uncluttered by the machinery of assessment, inspection, regulation, appraisal, revalidation, quality assurance, audit, or patient feedback. But it was also a time of significant errors - especially prescribing errors caused through our illegible handwriting. An age where there were huge variations in the quality of general practice performance.'

She said the huge changes that followed in the development of GP services, quality of care, and easier access, had meant new work for GPs, for example leading healthcare systems or meeting previously hidden unmet patient needs.

GPs are the glue of health services

'So, you can see how we have got to where we are today. Safer care, more accessible care, better care, means more work and more complexity. We have become victims of our own success - certainly in the UK.

'But we are still the glue which keeps our health services together. I have no doubt our speciality will continue to thrive. The next age might involve you scaling back, reaffirming your unique place in delivering continuity of care to patients in the context of their illnesses, communities, and families. And supporting our hospital colleagues to move their boundaries from hospital to home.

'It might involve you working differently, with different teams, spaces, and systems. But you, as I have over the last 30 years, and others have done over the last 70, will find a way and 30 years from now, you too will be able to talk about the great achievements of general practice.'