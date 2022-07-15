RCGP names chair-elect to take over from November 2022

Professor Hawthorne will take over from outgoing RCGP Professor Martin Marshall, who is set to become chair of the Nuffield Trust think tank from September.

The RCGP chair-elect is a salaried GP in Mountain Ash, south Wales, and head of graduate entry medicine at Swansea University.

She is currently provost of the south-east Wales faculty of the RCGP, sits on the college’s trustee board and ethics committee, and is a previous RCGP vice chair of professional development.

RCGP election

Professor Hawthorne will become the fifth woman to hold the post of RCGP chair - and the fourth in the past decade and a half.

She said: 'I am honoured to be elected as the next RCGP chair and will do everything I can to represent the views of frontline GPs across the UK at such a challenging time for general practice and the NHS. Our patients deserve excellent care, and our members deserve to work in a service that is appropriately funded, that supports them to do the best job they can and that protects their own health and wellbeing.

'I will do everything possible over the next three years to make sure our professional voice is a strong one and to ensure that politicians, policy makers, and influencers, including the media, understand and appreciate the work that GPs do; the importance and quality of the care we deliver to our patients, and the immense contribution we make to the wider NHS.

'I thank my fellow candidates Dr Sunil Gupta and Dr Gary Howsam for running such a fair campaign, and the members of council who have put their trust and confidence in me.

Legacy

'I would also like to pay tribute to our current chair, Professor Martin Marshall, who has done a magnificent job of leading our college and our profession through the turbulence of the pandemic and who leaves such a strong legacy to build on.'

Professor Hawthorne came to the UK with her family from Tanzania in 1970, qualified from Somerville College, Oxford in 1984, and did her VTS training in Nottingham. She has worked in general practice in Nottingham, Manchester and Cardiff and has special interests in diabetes, health inequalities and medical education.

Meanwhile, east London GP Dr Victoria Tzortziou Brown has been elected vice chair for external affairs and will succeed Dr Gary Howsam in November.

Six new nationally elected council members will also take up their seats from November 2022, Dr Kirsty Alexander, Dr Gail Allsopp, Dr Sam Everington, Dr Aaliya Goyal, Dr Carter Singh and former BMA GP committee chair Dr Richard Vautrey.