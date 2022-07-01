RCGP members call for stronger response to ‘GP bashing’ in the media

RCGP members have urged College leaders to do more to counter constant ‘GP bashing’ by politicians, the media and the public.

In a packed Ask the Chairs session at the RCGP Annual Conference 2022 in London, the chairs of the four UK nations were asked: ‘Does our profession have a PR problem? What is the RCGP’s plan in regard to communicating to the public the important work that we do and that we are not hiding?’

RCGP UK Council Chair Professor Martin Marshall said the issue was part of the workload crisis to which the College had three strategic approaches: a larger workforce, working differently, and changing the nature of demand.

'Changing the nature of demand is what this question is about but this is really difficult. It's probably the most intractable of the solutions.'

He said the College had a role to play but had limited resources. ‘We do believe that government has a really important role in its public health messaging about when to use the precious resource that is the formalised health service but in England our ministers are not keen on doing that because it comes across to their electorate as something they can’t have that they want. So it’s a really difficult set of conversations that we are having but I think we have got to have them.’

Calling out the government

Joint Chair of the RCGP’s Scottish Council Dr David Shackles said they had achieved results by directly challenging politicians for unjust criticism: ‘We called out the government on it and spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and other SMPs and that gained quite a lot of traction in parliament.

‘There was a debate where people were supporting general practice openly and that was very useful and we were able to put that out into the media, which was really important.’

Members also asked how the College could raise awareness of workload and workforce problems in the profession without demoralising GPs and deterring future recruits. RCGP Wales Chair Dr Rowena Christmas said there was a balance to be struck between campaigning for change while retaining GPs and inspiring the next generation.

'Still an amazing job'

‘One of the reasons I stepped up into a leadership role was because I recognised how much I love being a GP but I was just hearing this constant negative rhetoric and I wanted to say what other job is there where you can almost guarantee that in every single consultation you will make a difference to someone’s life. That’s an amazing thing.

‘We need to keep pushing governments but we also need to remember that this is still an incredibly privileged job, where we will not be made redundant, we are paid well and we get enormous job satisfaction.’