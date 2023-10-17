RCGP manifesto backs 'seven steps to save general practice'

The RCGP has called for £2bn premises funding, new safety measures, action on health inequality and investment for 12,000 more GPs in a manifesto backing 'seven steps to save general practice'.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

General practice 'on the brink of an existential crisis', warns RCGP chair

19 Oct 2023
Talking General Practice logo with Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Podcast: RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

18 Oct 2023
BMA sign

Pay 'not on the table' as BMA and DHSC set for talks on industrial action

18 Oct 2023
RCGP sign at the college's annual conference

RCGP sets out 'red lines' for physician associates in general practice

18 Oct 2023
RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne

Next generation facing 'wasteland' unless NHS retains current GPs, warns RCGP

18 Oct 2023