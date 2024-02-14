RCGP issues statement on controversial sex and gender conference The RCGP has announced that a conference on sex and gender will go ahead at its headquarters, despite calls for it to be axed. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up