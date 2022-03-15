RCGP and former health secretary call for QOF to be scrapped

Giving evidence at the first session of a parliamentary inquiry into the future of general practice, RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said the QOF had become a box-ticking exercise which had several 'downsides' for GPs contesting heavy workloads.

He said the scheme, which rewards practices for delivery of specific patient care targets, should be replaced by a contract that trusted the professional judgment of GPs and allowed them to support patients effectively.

Earlier in the session Mr Hunt - now chair of the health and social care select committee chair - had suggested that GPs could follow colleagues in Scotland by getting rid of the QOF and replacing it with one that focused less on 'linking payments to specific outcomes'.

Calls to scrap the QOF follow a think tank report published earlier this month that recommended a review of ‘reimbursement frameworks including the QOF. It also called for the current GMS contract to phased out within the next decade.

However, the BMA has argued that the QOF should not be axed but ‘simplified’ to reduce work on GPs - and it should incorporate measures that factor in deprivation to offer more support to struggling practices.

Asked whether the college would support a move to axe the QOF, Professor Marshall said: ‘When QOF was introduced in 2004, I think it served some really important functions. I think it systematised care, it produced a more team-based approach towards long-term condition care - and that was good.

‘But now we see the downsides, particularly a kind of bureaucratic and no trust approach towards managing professional behaviour and an inflexible approach that far outweighs any benefits.

GP funding

‘Our view is, yes, a different kind of contract which is high trust and more about professionals making the right decision for their local community and for their local patients is fundamentally important.’

He added that any new scheme had to ensure GPs were focusing their efforts in the right places, saying this would depend on clinicians being able to use their professional judgment when deciding how to prioritise patient care. The college has previously called for the QOF to be ditched - backing the move in a 2015 blueprint for an overhaul of general practice.

Dr Becks Fisher, a GP and senior policy fellow at the Health Foundation think tank, told MPs that the QOF ‘hasn't necessarily achieved all it was hoping’ and was one of the contributors to inequity in general practice funding.

But the BMA’s GP committee deputy chair Dr Kieran Sharrock rejected calls to end the QOF completely and suggested it could be reworked. He said: ‘I don't think it should be scrapped, but certainly it needs to be simplified.

Health inequalities

‘It certainly needs to build in measures that look at the deprivations because, again, if you cannot recruit, you can't provide good care and that then worsens the health inequalities because you're not being funded for giving good care.



'So you need to find some way of incentivising those parts of the QOF that can be delivered, and making it more flexible and more simple so it's not so bureaucratic.’

Professor Marshall told GPonline in December that the government should scale back QOF to help acheive more manageable workload for GP teams. He said: 'It's a low-trust way of managing professional activity. If you trust GPs to do the right thing, the vast majority of them will do so. We don't have to spend as much time ticking boxes as we do at the moment.'

In January practices were told to restart QOF work as NHS England calling on them to 'restore routine services' that had been paused during the rapid roll-out of COVID-19 booster vaccinations.