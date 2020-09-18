RCGP facing legal action over stance on assisted dying

The RCGP is facing legal action over its decision to remain opposed to assisted dying - with senior GPs accusing the college of failing to listen to its membership.

by Luke Haynes
RCGP legal challenge (Photo: Pete Hill)
RCGP legal challenge (Photo: Pete Hill)

