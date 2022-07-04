RCGP 'disappointed' at government stance on supporting IMG GPs to remain in UK

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall wrote to home secretary Priti Patel in May this year requesting automatic indefinite leave to remain for IMG doctors who complete UK GP training - and warning that these doctors 'face significant bureaucracy if they wish to remain in UK general practice after completing training'.

But despite 47% of this year's intake of 4,000 GP trainees being IMGs, a government spokesperson had dismissed concerns raised by the college as 'needless scaremongering'.

Last week Professor Marshall said the college had now received a reply from a Home Office minister: 'We did not get a formal reply from the home secretary, which is really disappointing and probably not very surprising. We heard that she mentioned to some groups that we were scaremongering and that this was not a real issue.

GP trainees

'Subsequently we have received a reply from one of her ministers but the response was not what we had hoped for. Their view was that the issue here was about sponsorship, that it isn't that difficult to be a visa sponsor, and that practices should be able to sponsor people more easily to stay in the country.

Professor Marshall said the college was now exploring what that suggestion meant, but added: 'It's another big ask for practices when they have so many other things to do.'

Professor Marshall was responding to an IMG GP trainee from Perth, Scotland, in a session at the RCGP Annual Conference in London. She asked how the college could support GP trainees who were worrying about their visa expiring two weeks after they completed training.

Dr Margaret Ikpoh, joint vice chair of the RCGP who leads on professional development, was chairing the session and recently gave evidence on the issue to the health and social care select committee at the House of Commons.

Workforce

She said: 'I am a trainer and I see it every day with our trainees who literally do their CCT one day and then they are really stressing about how to stay in the country and also there's not a lot of support for practices and it just becomes a challenging space for both parties.

'So we at the college are continuing to lobby government and I will soon be meeting with colleagues at Health Education England to see what we can do because it's really difficult when I see how hard people work and it just feels that there are constant barriers in the way.'

Chair of Northern Ireland Council Dr Laurence Dorman said: 'We are looking at the issue and how we get sponsors for these visas. A lot of practices say it's too much cost for an individual practice, so we are now looking to federations of practices to perhaps take this on.'

Joint chair of Scotland Council Dr David Shackles said: 'We raised this with the cabinet secretary and he was vexed by it but he has little control on immigration policies. So he's very keen that we have raised this issue with Westminster and wants us to keep the pressure on.'

Are you an IMG GP trainee who is having problems extending your visa? Contact GPonline confidentially to share your story by emailing nick.bostock@haymarket.com