RCGP demands 'a job and a future' in the NHS for all IMG GP trainees

Almost half of doctors who started GP training in 2021/22 are international medical graduates (IMGs) - and these overseas doctors have been crucial to driving up trainee recruitment to record levels in recent years.

But the RCGP warned earlier this year that 'current visa regulations mean these trainees face significant bureaucracy if they wish to remain in UK general practice after completing training' - and has appealed to the government to help retain them.

The college has said failing to offer extra support to help these doctors stay to work in the NHS 'makes no sense' at a time when general practice is facing a deepening workforce crisis. RCGP vice chair of professional development Dr Margaret Ikpoh told the House of Commons health and social care select committee last month that in some cases doctors were 'literally going from celebrating the fact that they've become a GP, to receiving letters threatening them with deportation'.

GP workforce

However, after first dismissing RCGP concerns as 'scaremongering' - the government has now formally rejected solutions put forward by the college including granting indefinite leave to remain (ILR) for IMG doctors upon completion of GP training, or offering an automatic three-month visa extension to allow more time for doctors to find work.

The college has warned that general practice is 'disadvantaged' when it comes to retaining IMG GPs because GP training lasts three years - compared with five for other medical specialty training schemes. As a result, when doctors complete GP training they do not automatically meet the five-year employment threshold to qualify for ILR - whereas doctors in other specialties do.

In a response to the college, minister for safe and legal migration Kevin Foster wrote that although he appreciated 'the need to retain international medical graduates (IMG) as practising GPs following completion of their training', the government had no plans to change the five-year threshold for ILR for specific jobs or sectors.

He added that the government also had no plans to 'extend IMG visas for three months after the completion of GP training'.

Visa support

RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall said the college was 'very disappointed' with the Home Office response - and that the failure to offer more support to retain these doctors in the NHS amid a deepening GP workforce crisis was incomprehensible.

Professor Marshall said: 'This group of people are an incredibly important part of the general practice community and deserve better than to be experiencing uncertainty about potential deportation when they need to be focusing on their final exams.

'While the NHS is facing such a crisis and mass exodus of GPs in the next five years, it makes no sense not to ensure that every one of these newly trained GPs has the possibility of a job and a future here.'

The college warned in its letter to the Home Office earlier this year that it was a 'significant administrative challenge' for individual GPs who require a visa to remain in the UK, and for employing practices who must act as 'visa sponsors'.

Sponsor practices

The college wrote: 'On completing training, these GPs are required to find an employing practice to act as a sponsor. This poses a significant administrative challenge for all parties. GPs can be left feeling undervalued or anxious about their future in the UK, while practices often do not have sponsorship licences in place, and struggle to secure licenses in the short time before visas expire.'

Mr Foster's reponse said that the 'most effective way to ensure more IMG completers remain as GPs is to drive up the number of GP surgeries which are Home Office approved sponsors' and that 'contrary to widely held misconceptions, the principle of sponsorship is straightforward and business-friendly'.

However, the RCGP said that feedback from its members showed that applying for visa sponsor status was 'not as simple and quick as the letter sets out' - warning that practices had lost applicants to other employers because of delays in obtaining sponsor status.

Meanwhile although the Home Office says it is working with the DHSC to increase the number of GP practices that are visa sponsors, the government does not publish data on the number of practices with this status.

A college spokesperson added: 'The college has previously called for improved support for GP practices who want to become sponsors. There is already some support in place from NHS England, and we want that to continue.

'Our position is this doesn’t go far enough to solve the full issue or make it easier for the GPs actually applying for sponsorship. Having to secure sponsorship in order to get a job as a GP remains an additional and considerable weight on the shoulders of the trainee GP to achieve as they are part way through their final training year, when their focus needs to be on passing their final exam and completing training.'