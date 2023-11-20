RCGP demands £2bn for GP premises in chancellor's autumn statement

GP leaders have called for a £2bn investment in primary care premises and extra winter funding for general practice ahead of the chancellor's autumn statement.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP typing on computer

BMA urges government to 'think again' over £480m Palantir deal

20 Nov 2023
GP consultation with older man

GP practices to recruit men for prostate cancer screening trial next year

20 Nov 2023
Data artwork

How are patients per GP changing in your area?

20 Nov 2023
GP consultation

Inequality rising as GPs face 1,000 patients over safe limit in underdoctored areas

20 Nov 2023
Map pins

Where in England are patients per GP rising fastest?

20 Nov 2023