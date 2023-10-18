RCGP conference 2023: Professor Kamila Hawthorne full speech Read RCGP chair Professor Kamila Hawthorne's keynote speech to the college's 2023 annual conference in full. Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up