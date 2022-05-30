RCGP to choose from three candidates to replace outgoing chair

The three GPs standing to replace current chair Professor Martin Marshall from November at the end of his three-year term are Dr Sunil Gupta, Dr Kamila Hawthorne and Dr Gary Howsam.

Voting is open to RCGP council members only and will begin from 27 June after a council meeting at which the candidates will make hustings speeches.

An election - in which all RCGP members in good standing can vote - is also currently underway to fill six college council seats, from a roster of nine candidates.

RCGP election

Essex GP Dr Sunil Gupta has stood previously for the RCGP chair role, losing out in 2016 to Dr Helen Stokes-Lampard. He has been a GP since 1995, a GP trainer since 2004 and a member of RCGP council since 2016. He has held a number of NHS roles - working as a CCG chair, including as an adviser for Health Education England, a member of the NICE Quality Standards Advisory Committee and on an NHS England board aimed at reducing health inequalities.

Dr Kamila Hawthorne is an academic GP, heavily involved in college work in recent years as vice chair of professional development and chair of an assessment development committee and currently head of graduate entry medicine at Swansea University. In her RCGP roles she has focused on areas including development of CPD, appraisal and revalidation and the MRCGP curriculum.

Dr Gary Howsam is a partner at a Peterborough GP practice and leads on college work on 'sustainability and the climate emergency, research and innovation, and patient and carer involvement' as part of his current RCGP role, as vice chair of external affairs. Dr Howsam is also a council member at the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and a CCG chair.

Hustings

RCGP chief operating officer and returning officer Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick said: 'Thank you to the three candidates who have put themselves forward to be our next chair of council. Each has already made a contribution to the college in their own way, and of course, to the profession and their patients. I wish good luck to each of them.'

Two candidates are standing to replace Dr Howsam as vice chair of external affairs - Dr Imran Rafi and Dr Victoria Tzortziou-Brown. These positions will also be voted on by college council members only.

The nine candidates standing for election to six RCGP council seats that become vacant from November are: Dr Kirsty Alexander, Dr Gail Allsopp, Dr Stuart Blake, Sir Sam Everington, Dr Aaliya Goyal, Dr Helena McKeown, Dr Nicki Perry, Dr Carter Singh and Dr Richard Vautrey.

The elections will be conducted officially and independently by Civica Election Services.