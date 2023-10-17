RCGP calls for 'black alert' system to protect practices The RCGP has called for a hospital-style black alert system to track pressure on general practice, which would release additional support when practices were at risk of becoming overwhelmed. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up