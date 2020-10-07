RCGP announces virtual annual conference will take place in February

9 October 2020

The RCGP has announced plans for a two-day virtual event in February to replace the annual conference it was unable to run this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: Pete Hill)
(Photo: Pete Hill)

The event will take place on 11 and 12 February 2021 under the theme A Fresh Approach to General Practice.

It will feature over 30 concurrent sessions, with focuses on clinical updates, GP health and wellbeing, GP careers, medical education and hot topics.

Like the traditional annual conference, the event will provide a platform to network with peers and key CPD sessions on adult and child safeguarding. There will also be an electronic gallery of the conference's popular poster exhibition.

Speakers so far confirmed for the event include:

  • Professor Martin Marshall, RCGP chair
  • Prerana Issar, NHS chief people officer  
  • Dr Mark Britnell, global chairman & senior partner, healthcare, government & infrastructure at KPMG
  • Professor Becky Malby, professor of health systems innovation, London South Bank University

Click here for full details and to book your place.

