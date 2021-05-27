Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

By Nick Bostock on the 27 May 2021

The rate of missed GP appointments in the UK has remained broadly unchanged over the past two decades, according to research that calls for a drive to support patients most at risk of DNAs.

GP appointment (Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images)
GP appointment (Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images)

Despite 'changes in practice and development in technology' between 2003 and 2019, the study found that little had changed in rates of missed appointments.

Around 7.2m GP appointments are missed annually, the study found - costing a potential £216m a year - and research papers reviewed for the latest study showed between 5% and 12% of appointments were missed, broadly in line with a range uncovered by a similar review nearly two decades earlier.

Reasons for patients missing appointments were largely linked to their ability to access the service - including childcare, work issues, transport or weather difficulties.

GP access

The research, published in the BJGP, identified 'particular groups who are more likely to miss appointments', including patients 'with a mental health diagnosis, those with multiple health conditions, those in ethnic minority groups, and patients attending practices in areas of high deprivation'.

Lead author Dr Jo Parsons of Warwick Medical School said: 'The reasons people miss appointments are really useful when practices look not only at missed appointments, but their whole access systems, which the pandemic is forcing general practices to do at the moment to accommodate the need for social distancing.

'The advice we would give is to look at the person behind the missed appointment. Their reasons for missing are often genuine personal reasons. These people may be vulnerable, under pressure and in groups that are already marginalised.'

Senior author Dr Helen Atherton of Warwick Medical School said: 'GPs are already at huge capacity and maximum workload, but there’s also a patient impact as well. All those patients that are not turning up for their appointments are potentially not having their needs met, their health conditions are not being resolved or treatments delayed. Potentially, there’s a significant potential impact for the NHS again with delayed diagnoses.'

Missed GP appointments

Patients simply forgetting was also a factor cited often as a reason for missed appointments. Dr Parsons added: 'A lot of practices have implemented strategies to try and increase adherence to appointments, through things like text message reminders, appointment cards or e-mail reminders.

'The problem is still there so these are obviously not completely successful. One of the difficulties is that these are not standard and every practice has its own way of working. But it’s also not been front and centre in terms of policy or strategy.'

GPonline has reported previously on the link between missed appointments and booking in advance - with even appointments booked one day ahead three times as likely to be missed as one booked on the day. Analysis of data from NHS Digital suggests that the further ahead patients book, the more likely appointments are to be missed.

Researchers behind the latest study said GP practices should use it to carry out their own reviews of access to services, and to ensure that marginalised or vulnerable groups were not disadvantaged or excluded - a factor they said was more important than ever in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

Rate of missed GP appointments unchanged for two decades, study finds

The rate of missed GP appointments in the UK has remained broadly unchanged over...

27 May 2021
Hancock 'lied repeatedly and should have been fired', PM's former adviser tells MPs

Hancock 'lied repeatedly and should have been fired', PM's former adviser tells MPs

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock 'should have been fired' on 15 or 20...

26 May 2021
COVID-19 vaccination in England opens to all over 30s

COVID-19 vaccination in England opens to all over 30s

NHS England has invited people aged 30 and 31 to book their COVID-19 vaccination...

26 May 2021
BAME forum can be game-changer for diversity in GP leadership, says BMA

BAME forum can be game-changer for diversity in GP leadership, says BMA

The creation of a BAME forum within the BMA earlier this year is a 'defining moment'...

26 May 2021
Viewpoint: A 10-point plan to stabilise the bedrock of the NHS

Viewpoint: A 10-point plan to stabilise the bedrock of the NHS

General practice is the bedrock of the NHS - if it fails, the NHS fails. But the...

26 May 2021
Pioneering GP who created world's first general practice computer system has died

Pioneering GP who created world's first general practice computer system has died

Dr John Preece, the GP who co-designed the world's first GP computer system with...

25 May 2021