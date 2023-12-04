What questions is the BMA asking GPs to shape its vision for general practice?

GPs are being asked for their views on continuity of care, contracts, safe working and the future of PCNs in a huge poll that will help the BMA shape its vision for the future of general practice.

by Nick Bostock

