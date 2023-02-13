Quarter of PCNs face ageing GP workforce threat in parts of England Nearly a quarter of PCNs in parts of England face a huge threat to their sustainability because more than a third of their GP workforce is aged over 55, GPonline analysis shows. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up