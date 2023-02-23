Public support for government handling of NHS hits two-decade low

Just one in 10 people UK-wide believe the government has the right policies for the NHS - and backing for the government's approach has sunk to a two-decade low in England, polling shows.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Downing Street sign

Public support for government handling of NHS hits two-decade low

23 Feb 2023
Withnell campaigners

Victory for campaign to save local GP after ICB U-turn on practice takeover

22 Feb 2023
Coins

Government urges GP pay award 'within fixed resources' of five-year contract

22 Feb 2023
Woman using HRT gel

New HRT pre-payment certificate will be available from 1 April

22 Feb 2023
Computer illustration of a malignant tumour in the colon

Rectal bleeding - red flag symptoms

22 Feb 2023 CPD
closed sign

Almost 400 GP practices closed or merged since pandemic started

21 Feb 2023