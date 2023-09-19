Public strongly back talks and new pay offer to end doctor strikes The general public believe the government should reopen talks to end doctor strikes and use money wasted on covering on strike days to increase doctors' pay, BMA polling shows. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up