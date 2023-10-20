Protect our profession for our patients, outgoing RCGP president urges GPs Outgoing RCGP president Professor Dame Clare Gerada has urged GPs to 'protect our profession for our patients' in an emotional farewell speech after more than 30 years working in the college. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up