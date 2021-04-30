Primary care teams need support to manage spiralling workload, warns PCN network

NHS Confederation PCN Network director Ruth Rankine told GPonline that action was needed to make workload sustainable and help primary care teams deliver on future work such as the COVID-19 booster campaign planned for autumn.

She said there was no system at present to show accurately the volume and complexity of work carried out by primary care - and called for a plan to be developed by July.

The PCN network director's comments come as the BMA warned last week that GP teams were ‘at breaking point’, with statistics showing that practices delivered 4.8m more appointments in March compared with the previous month - and as polling found one in three GPs now plan early retirement.

GP workload

Ms Rankine added that a strategy to manage workload could help practices ensure they were operating safely, but highlighted that pressure had already led to some areas reverting back to working 'in silos'.

GPonline reported earlier this month that some PCNs were pulling out of delivering phase 2 COVID-19 vaccinations due to workload and workforce issues, despite a willingness to get the job done.

Figures on GP appointments from NHS Digital show that GP practices in England delivered 28,570,000 appointments in March this year, compared with 23,720,000 in February - a 20% rise.

However, Ms Rankine said: ‘Part of the problem is that there is no comprehensive measure of primary care workload. So in the same way that you have comprehensive data for secondary care and A&E attendances and submissions, you don’t have that for primary care at a national level.

Complex consultations

‘[This means] we don’t have the ability to say that primary care is at breaking point in the same way we would do for hospitals. Primary care is just always taking that demand in and we don’t have anything that helps us to say "stop".’

Ms Rankine argued that increasing complexity of consultations, in addition to increased numbers of appointments, were concerning primary care teams - urging NHS leaders to act swiftly.

She said: ‘What happens if consultations continue to rise, along with completing this vaccination programme and a booster programme in the autumn - how do we deliver all of that?

‘What we, as a Confederation, would like to see is a line of sight to a plan, which as a system shows how we manage [increasing workload]. I think part of our concern is that we saw great collaborative work [early in the pandemic] but people in some areas are reverting back to their silos.’

Vaccination campaign

Over the past few weeks GPs have highlighted the immense pressures that they are under, carrying out COVID-19 vaccinations, handling increased volumes of consultations and restarting work such as QOF.

Workload figures for March are the highest recorded since October 2019 - and is likely to significantly underestimate workload because multiple telephone appointments can appear as a single event in the data.

GPs have demanded an urgent review into soaring demand on general practice, after claims patients are struggling to access care despite the profession currently seeing '10% of the population each week'.