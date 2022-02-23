Primary Care Learnings event - registration now open

11 March 2022

Free workshop for healthcare professionals in the UK.

Primary Care Learnings logo

Join us for a free live event for primary care healthcare professionals.

This full-day workshop, hosted by expert speakers, aims to support the 'getting it right first time' approach, offering advice on optimising primary care treatment to prevent repeat visits and unnecessary referrals.

Date: Thursday, 26th May 2022

Location: Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists,
10-18 Union Street, London SE1 1SZ

Book your place here

This educational programme is initiated, funded and reviewed by Viatris.

NON-2022-3762; March 2022

