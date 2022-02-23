Primary Care Learnings event - registration now open

Join us for a free live event for primary care healthcare professionals.
This full-day workshop, hosted by expert speakers, aims to support the 'getting it right first time' approach, offering advice on optimising primary care treatment to prevent repeat visits and unnecessary referrals.
Date: Thursday, 26th May 2022
Location: Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists,
10-18 Union Street, London SE1 1SZ
Book your place here
This educational programme is initiated, funded and reviewed by Viatris.
NON-2022-3762; March 2022
Reporting of adverse reactions:
Please continue to report suspected adverse reactions with any medicine or vaccine to the MHRA through the Yellow Card Scheme.
It is easiest and quickest to report adverse drug reactions online via the Yellow Card website: https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/ or search for MHRA Yellow Card in the Google Play or Apple App Store.
Alternatively, prepaid Yellow Cards for reporting are available by writing to FREEPOST YELLOW CARD (no other address details necessary), by emailing yellowcard@mhra.gov.uk, at the back of the British National Formulary (BNF), by telephoning the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) free phone line: 0800-731-6789, or by downloading and printing a form from the Yellow Card section of the MHRA website.