Pressure on GPs and lack of support undermining cancer diagnosis, MPs warn

A report on cancer services from the House of Commons health and social care select committee warns that the government is 'not on track' to meet a target set out in the NHS long-term plan for 75% of cancers to be diagnosed at stage 1 or 2 by 2018.

More than 60% of cancers are diagnosed after a GP referral, the report said, but 'pressures on general practice, and its relationship to the wider NHS, increase the risk that cancers are missed in primary care'.

The report highlighted the decline in the fully-qualified, full-time equivalent (FTE) GP workforce, warning that the NHS 'has lost 1,704 fully-qualified FTE GPs since 2015 despite repeated commitments to recruit more, including a pledge by this government to recruit an additional 6,000 GPs by 2024'.

GP workforce

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid admitted earlier this year that the government was not on track to meet its commitment to boost the GP workforce.

Despite its depleted workforce, general practice delivered a record 367m appointments last year - amid repeated warnings that the unprecedented 6m-strong NHS waiting list is driving up pressure on primary care as practices manage patients through waits for treatment often in excess of a year.

The select committee report also warned that GPs do not have sufficient direct access to key diagnostic tests for cancer, such as CT scans. It added that 'when GPs do make referrals, they report slow turnaround times in diagnostic services and a lack of options for referral'.

The committee's report also questioned whether the 'gatekeeper' role of general practice meant GPs were likely to see their role as to 'manage, rather than to enable' access to diagnostic tests - and said the NHS and general practice should 'move away from the gatekeeper role for cancer care' - warning that it could discourage GPs from referring more people for tests.

Cancer referral

The report quoted testimony from RCGP clinical adviser for cancer Dr Richard Roope that GPs feel pressure not to refer to hospitals, in part because of a weakened relationship with colleagues in secondary care - while former cancer tsar Professor Sir Mike Richards warned that referrals were limited because diagnostic capacity was insufficient and under 'huge strain'.

Professor of primary care diagnostics at the University of Exeter Professor William Hamilton told MPs that GP education and training had expanded to reflect increased research into cancer symptoms commonly seen in primary care - but warned that for some non-specific symptoms more work was needed to raise awareness.

Health and social care committee chair Jeremy Hunt said: 'Earlier cancer diagnosis is the key to improving overall survival rates, however progress is being jeopardised by staff shortages which threaten both diagnosis and treatment.

'We do not believe that the NHS is on track to meet the government's target on early cancer diagnosis by 2028, reinforced by our expert panel’s rating that progress against this target is inadequate.

COVID-19 pandemic

'We are further concerned at the damaging and prolonged impact of the pandemic on cancer services with a real risk that gains made in cancer survival will go into reverse.

'A mother told us of her 27-year-old daughter’s five-month struggle to get a diagnosis of cancer - tragically she died three weeks after it came. Unfortunately, many more lives will almost certainly end prematurely without earlier diagnosis and prompt treatment.

'That is why we are calling on the government and the NHS to act now to address gaps in the cancer workforce upon which success depends. To date we have found little evidence of a serious effort to do so.'

The findings came after the government extended to 8 April a call for evidence to inform a 10-year cancer plan. In a foreword outlining what the plan will aim to deliver, health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said it was 'time to declare a national war on cancer'.

The government says that in the past 15 years, one-year survival from cancer has increased by more than 10%. However, cancer referrals have dropped sharply during the pandemic and cancer remains the biggest cause of death from disease in the UK.

The government said this week that community diagnostic centres set up across England were delivering around 30,000 CT, MRI, ultrasound, endoscopy, and ultrasound tests. A total of 73 centres are currently operating, with 'up to 160' expected by 2025.