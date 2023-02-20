Prescribing powers for physician associates could 'free up GPs', says DHSC Physician associates could be regulated by the GMC and handed prescribing powers under government plans to 'free up GPs'. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up