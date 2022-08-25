Premature halt to asymptomatic COVID-19 tests threatens staff and patient safety, says BMA

The government announced this week that routine asymptomatic testing of staff would be paused from 31 August, citing falling rates of COVID-19 infections.

However, the BMA said it is 'clear that asymptomatic testing must continue' in health and care settings - warning that even with falling case rates pausing tests will increase risk to staff and patients.

Office for National Statistics data for the week ending 6 August showed that one in 40 patients in England were infected with COVID-19, and that cases had fallen across most parts of the UK to 'levels last seen in mid-June'.

COVID-19 testing

However, GP practices are continuing to experience staff absences because of COVID-19 illness, adding to intense workload pressures.

A report from Devon LMC last week highlighted 'COVID-related illness, desperately needed leave and workforce resignations combined with highly elevated rates of patient demand and abuse' as key factors taking a toll on practice teams.

BMA occupational medicine committee co-chair Professor Raymond Agius said: 'The BMA is clear that continued asymptomatic testing must continue to be available in health and care settings, including hospitals and care homes, to protect people who are vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.

'While case rates may be falling, pausing asymptomatic testing will put both staff and patients at increased risk as they are exposed to more people who have the virus but do not know it. This in turn not only puts individuals' health at risk but if more staff do become ill and have to take time off sick with the virus this further threatens NHS capacity when we need it most.'

Staff and patient safety

The BMA warned that a blanket decision to pause testing nationwide ignored the need for local decision making to reflect different circumstances across the country.

Professor Agius said: 'Employers have an enduring legal obligation to implement measures to protect staff and patients, based on local risk assessments, and this duty cannot be overridden by blanket political decision-making. Ultimately therefore, any decision to change protective measures for healthcare staff and patients must be based on managers undertaking a local assessment of the ongoing risk of COVID-19.

'Unfortunately, this is a premature announcement from a government that seemingly wants to wish COVID-19 away, ignoring the reality that one in 40 people in England currently have the virus, and many remain susceptible to severe effects from it. This is much like the recent appalling decision to remove support for doctors with long COVID.'