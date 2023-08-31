Practices will struggle with tight timeframe for COVID-19 jab payments, warns BMA

Five-week windows in which practices can claim supplementary pay for COVID-19 vaccinations this autumn should be extended to boost participation in the jab campaign, GP leaders have warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

BMA sign

Practices will struggle with tight timeframe for COVID-19 jab payments, warns BMA

31 Aug 2023
Hospital sign

More than 120,000 patients died while on NHS waiting list last year

30 Aug 2023
UKHSA chief executive Dame Jenny Harries

GPs offered extra pay under accelerated flu and COVID-19 jab campaign as new variant spreads

30 Aug 2023
Professor Claire Fuller

Professor Claire Fuller named NHS England's new primary care medical director

30 Aug 2023
RCGP sign at the college's annual conference

Voting opens to elect new RCGP president and council members

30 Aug 2023
For sale sign

Centene to sell network of UK GP surgeries, report suggests

30 Aug 2023