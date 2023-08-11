Practices will be paid for flu jabs delivered before official October start date Practices will be paid for any flu jabs delivered during appointments that have already been booked for September, despite the programme not officially starting until October, NHS England has said. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up